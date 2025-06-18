Inside Adelanto detention center where immigrant workers detained from LA are waiting for their fate

After federal agents detained undocumented workers from three worksites in downtown Los Angeles nearly two weeks ago, many Southern California families have been worried sick and distraught as they have not heard from their loved ones.

It turns out that many of them are in Adelanto, about 60 miles east of Los Angeles, without access to phones to call their family and lawyers, according to Southern California lawmakers.

As five members of the U.S. House of Representatives finally were able to tour the Adelanto Processing Center Tuesday after being turned away nearly two weeks ago, the officials who represent Southern California districts said they got to meet with some of their constituents who were taken during the raids.

Rep. Judy Chu, whose district includes parts of Los Angeles and the San Gabriel Valley, said she and her colleagues saw the kitchen, medical facility and holding cells inside the detention center.

“At the cell, (detainees) said they did not have a change of clothes for 10 days. Not a change of underwear,” she said. “They had the same towel to wash over and over.”

Chu said she got to hear a man, who claims to have been taken from his store, was approached by federal agents and then taken to different detention facilities.

“He was taken to the Metropolitan Detention Center, where he was squeezed in in quarters, not given food for 12 hours, could not contact any of his family members nor any legal representative, had no phone contact whatsoever during that time period until he went to the Santa Ana Detention Center and then to Adelanto,” Chu described. “And that's not right.”

The longtime Democratic lawmaker also said the population of the Adelanto Processing Center went from 350 to 1,200 in a matter of 10 days in June. While not all detainees were not arrested from downtown LA raids, some of them were sent to Texas and Florida.

Rep. Mark Takano, who represents the Inland Empire district, said a DACA recipient and families were arrested during their court appearance.

Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove, who took over the South LA district after then-Congresswoman Karen Bass resigned to run for Los Angeles mayor, said she visited the detention center in search of a constituent with disabilities.

“I have a constituent who is deaf and mute and was picked up by ICE and transported,” she said. “We are still looking for him.”

For those looking for their loved ones, Chu recommended that they reach out for help as various nonprofits, such as ACLU, CHIRLA and the Immigrant Defenders as well as some consulate offices are trying to track down who was taken and to where they were sent.

“They are ready, willing and able to help. Do not hesitate,” Chu said, promising to follow up on what she saw and heard while urging the detention center to address the “inhumane conditions.”

The United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement did not respond to NBC Los Angeles’ request for comment.

The GEO Group, which owns the ICE Processing Center, said in a statement that its “support services are monitored by ICE and other organizations within the Department of Homeland Security to ensure strict compliance with ICE detention standards.”