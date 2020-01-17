International Recording Artist Andy Madadian to Receive Walk of Fame Star

A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame will be unveiled Friday honoring international recording artist Andy Madadian in celebration of 40 years in show business.

La Toya Jackson and music and entertainment executive Miles Copeland III are set to join Madadian in speaking at the 11:30 a.m. ceremony in front of the Hollywood & Highland complex.

Jackson collaborated with Madadian on the 2016 single "Tehran."

The star is the 2,684th since the completion of the Walk of Fame in 1961 with the first 1,558 stars. The ceremony will be livestreamed on walkoffame.com.

According to a biography supplied by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, which oversees the Walk of Fame, Madadian left his native Iran in the 1970s to play soccer at Cal State Los Angeles and played guitar at clubs at night.

Madadian later formed the musical duo Andy and Kouros with fellow musician Kouros Shahmiri. The duo released four albums from 1985-91 before embarking on solo careers.

Nicknamed the "Persian Bono" and known by his stage name Andy, Madadian has toured extensively around the world playing some of the most prestigious venues, theaters and stadiums, and released 15 albums that have sold millions of copies internationally.

Madadian is credited for creating a new fusion of sound that combines the music of his Iranian-Armenian heritage with African rhythms, Spanish flamenco guitar licks and Western dance music.

Madadian recorded "Stand by Me" with Jon Bon Jovi and Ritchie Sambora in 2009 to show solidarity and bring awareness for the people of Iran. He also appeared in the 2003 film, "The House of Sand and Fog," portraying a wedding singer.