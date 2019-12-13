Intruder Sexually Assaulted Woman Who Was Sleeping Next to Her Husband in Riverside Apartment

A man broke into a Riverside apartment and sexually assaulted a woman as she slept next to her husband in their Riverside home, police said.

Officers responded to the Sycamore Canyon neighborhood apartment at about 2:30 a.m. Wednesday after the apparently random attack. No arrests were reported, but police released a sketch of the attacker based on information provided by the victim.

The man broke into the home and entered a dark room where the residents were sleeping. The woman woke up during the assault and alert her husband, police said.

Riverside Police Department

"That's crazy, especially with the husband right next to her," said neighbor Kevin Yao. "That's pretty bold."

Police said there's a chance the intruder didn't realize the husband was there in the darkness.

The attacker then ran out of the apartment. He was described as 35 to 40 years old, about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighing between 180 and 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing dark clothing.

"That's very brazen," said resident Melanie De Alba. "The locks on our doors are deadbolts, so that would be very ood that he would be able to come in."

Contact police at 951-826-8716 or jramos@riversideca.gov with information.