Intruder Sexually Assaults Victim in Malibu, Apologizes Before Leaving

A man entered an unlocked Malibu apartment and awoke a resident by sexually assaulting them before apologizing and running away, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said Monday.

The incident took place on Feb. 8 around 3:45 a.m. in the 23900 block of Civic Center Way, the LASD said.

The intruder was possibly under the influence of drugs or alcohol, according to the department, but no property was reported missing.

The intruder was described as 6 feet tall, 170 pounds with blond hair and possibly a transient. He was last seen wearing all black clothing and a baseball hat.

Authorities released a photo of the man and were asking for the public's help in identifying the intruder wanted for sexual battery.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff's Station at (818) 87801808 and ask to speak to Det. Ojeda. Tipsters can provide information anonymously by calling "Crime Stoppers" at (800)222-TIPS.