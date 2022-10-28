Investigation Into Deadly Stabbing in Parking Lot of Palmdale Kohl's

A man and a woman were each killed in the parking lot of a Kohl's department store in Palmdale on Thursday afternoon, and with a man in custody, investigators are now trying to determine what led up to the crime.

Detectives were in the Kohl's parking lot for over 12 hours on Thursday, canvassing the area and processing the scene as they searched for evidence.

Callers reached out to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department just after noon to report multiple people stabbed in the 39800 block of 10th Street West.

The two victims, who have not yet been identified, were a man in his 60s and a woman in her 20s, according to the LA County Coroner.

According to police, the woman died in the parking lot of the shopping center. The man was rushed to a hospital, where he later died.

One witness told NBC4 that she, and her two young children, had just left a store nearby when they watched a man brutally attack the young woman in the parking lot. She did not want to be identified.

"I see a lady running, and a guy just stabbing her from behind, from the side of her stomach" she said. "He got towards her chest, and then he dropped her. He walks away, like going towards his vehicle, comes back running, stabs her a couple more times in the stomach. And she falls again to the ground.

"Then he kicks her, walks away, comes back, pulls her hair and drags her," she said.

The man was detained at the scene of the stabbing. By 11 a.m. on Friday, he had been officially arrested.

Detectives from the LASD also said the stabbing took place after an argument between the three people.

"Investigators learned all parties involved where parked in the parking lot of the location and appeared to live in their vehicles," the LASD said in a statement. "The suspect had asked the male adult victim for assistance regarding his vehicle, during which an argument ensued. The argument led to a physical fight and ultimately the stabbing of both victims."

It is not yet clear whether the three individuals knew each other before the stabbing took place.