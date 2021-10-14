LAPD Officer Hospitalized After He Was Shot on Way to Work

A Los Angeles Police Department officer on his way to work was shot early Thursday near a police station in the South Los Angeles area, according to the department.

The shooting happened at 34th Street and Central Avenue as the officer arrived for work in his vehicle, police said. The location is near the LAPD's Newton Division Police Station.

The officer, who was transported to a hospital, was conscious and breathing, police said. He suffered a graze wound to the head, police said.

Other officers responded to help their colleague, a 20-year veteran of the department, outside the station.

Too many guns in too many hands. LAPD Chief Michel Moore

"Grateful our officer will survive this unprovoked attack," LAPD Chief Michel Moore said in a tweet. "Just spoke with him by phone. Our Robbery Homicide detectives have investigation and I’m confident they will identify the individual(s) responsible. Too many guns in too many hands."

Details about what led to the shooting were not immediately available.

Police said the officer was driving his pickup when he heard glass shatter and felt a sharp pain on the back of his head. He then drove to the Newton Division Station, where other officers rushed to help.

There is no indication that the officer, who works with the juvenile unit at the station, was targeted, police said.

One person, described only as a juvenile, was taken into custody in connection with the shooting near 29th Street and Naomi Avenue, police said. Details about the individual's identity were not immediately available.

Streets in the area are closed for the investigation. Aerial video showed officers with flashlights searching on streets and sidewalks before dawn.