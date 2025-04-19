Long Beach

Police investigating possible human remains found in Long Beach sand

A section of the beach was closed off as investigators examined the possible remains.

By Missael Soto and Macy Jenkins

Newschopper4

A section of Junipero Beach was closed off to the public as authorities investigate possible human remains that were found along the sand.

Police responded to a call around 9:30 a.m. Friday, about what appeared to be human remains in front of a lifeguard tower near the 2100 block of East Ocean Boulevard.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The section of the beach was closed off as investigators examined the possible remains. Long Beach police, along with the LA County Medical Examiner's Office, were assisting with the scene, according to Sergeant Bradford Stein.

It's unclear who reported the possible remains.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The investigation has been turned over to the medical examiner's office, which will further examine the possible remains.

This is a developing story.

This article tagged under:

Long Beach
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us