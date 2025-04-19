Police investigating possible human remains found in Long Beach sand

A section of Junipero Beach was closed off to the public as authorities investigate possible human remains that were found along the sand.

Police responded to a call around 9:30 a.m. Friday, about what appeared to be human remains in front of a lifeguard tower near the 2100 block of East Ocean Boulevard.

The section of the beach was closed off as investigators examined the possible remains. Long Beach police, along with the LA County Medical Examiner's Office, were assisting with the scene, according to Sergeant Bradford Stein.

It's unclear who reported the possible remains.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The investigation has been turned over to the medical examiner's office, which will further examine the possible remains.

This is a developing story.