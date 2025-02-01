Investigation underway after 2 men fatally shot in South Los Angeles

Two men were fatally shot and five others were wounded near Athens Park in the unincorporated area west of Willowbrook and Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department homicide detectives are investigating the shootings.

Deputies from the Century Sheriff's Station responded at 8 p.m. Friday to the 13200 block of Jarvis Avenue, between Main and San Pedro streets, regarding reports of possible gunshots. When they arrived, deputies found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, the LASD said.

Los Angeles County Fire Department paramedics arrived and took the victims to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Deputies learned four additional men and one boy were also wounded by gunfire and were treated at hospitals for non-life-threatening wounds, according to the sheriff's department.

Anyone with information about these shootings was asked to call the Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at 323 890-5500. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.