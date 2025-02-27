Investigation underway after deadly deputy shooting in Rosemead

A woman was shot and killed by Los Angeles County Department Sheriff's deputies in Rosemead and an investigation of the shooting is underway on Thursday.

Sheriff's detectives were called at 12:30 a.m. Thursday to the 8700 block of Scott Street between Abliene Street and Valley Boulevard regarding a barricaded arson suspect, the sheriff's department reported.

During the course of serving a search warrant at the location, a deputy-involved shooting occurred. The woman was struck by gunfire and taken to a hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, said Lt. Michael Modica.

No deputies were injured during the shooting.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.