Investigation Underway After Man Killed in Cerritos Shooting Monday

A man was fatally shot in a vehicle early Monday morning in Cerritos and an investigation is underway.

By City News Service

An investigation was underway Monday after a man was shot in a vehicle in Cerritos.

The shooting was reported at 1:53 a.m., near the 605 Freeway on the 11000 block of Artesia Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

“When they arrived, they discovered a male adult suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso,'' a sheriff's statement said. Three other people were in the car but were uninjured.

Paramedics took the shooting victim to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Information on his identity was not immediately available.

Several people were detained for questioning, the sheriff's department said.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call homicide detectives at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

