Investigation Underway Into Deputy-Involved Gunfight in Kern County

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deployed a sizable response to investigate a deputy-involved shooting in Kern County Wednesday afternoon.

The deputy shooting occurred at 15th Street West and Mertz Road in Rosamond, just north of Rosamond Boulevard and east of the 14 freeway, a mile or so north of the Kern County line.

Initial reports indicate at least two people suffered gunshot wounds, but authorities didn't immediately indicate who was injured.

There was a specialized unit involved, but authorities wouldn't say what type of unit.

Kern County is about 80 miles north of downtown LA.

Refresh for updates.