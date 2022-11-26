Investigators Look Into Deputy Involved Shooting in Covina

The LA County Sheriff's Homicide investigators are looking into a deputy involved hit shooting Saturday morning.

The incident was reported at 10:07 a.m. at the intersection of Cypress Street and Vincent Avenue in the city of Covina.

A woman was struck by gunfire and was transported to a local hospital.

There is no additional information available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.