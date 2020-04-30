Irvine Animal Care Center to Reopen for Pet Adoptions by Appointment Only

In-person pet adoptions will be available by appointment starting Saturday at the Irvine Animal Care Center, which closed to the public at the end of March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Irvine City Council on Tuesday authorized the center to open, making it the only city facility to reopen during the pandemic, according to a city official. The facility has been open to staff caring for animals during the pandemic.

Potential adopters can make an appointment and have a pet-matching interview by phone starting Thursday, the official said.

Adoption applications can be completed online, and then once all steps are complete, adopters will be allowed to go to the center to meet the animals, according to the official.

"We want to support adoptable animals by allowing the process to take place in a manner that would be safe for the community," said Mayor Christina Shea.

"Making adoptions available by appointment minimizes risk to our staff and the community, while helping pets find forever homes."

Adopters are asked to wear face masks in the center and comply with other precautionary measures against the coronavirus.

Those interested in adopting an animal can make an appointment starting at noon Thursday.

More information on pets available for adoption in Irvine is available at irvineanimals.org/adopt.