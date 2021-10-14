Man Saved From Near-Death Fentanyl Overdose Arrested in Deadly DUI Crash Hours Later

What to Know The defendant was arrested Tuesday and remains jailed on more than $1 million bail.

A Southern California man has been arrested on suspicion of causing a fatal DUI crash that occurred just hours after he left a hospital for treatment of a fentanyl overdose, authorities said Thursday.

Kyu Chen, 61, died in the crash around 4 a.m. on Sept. 27 in Irvine.

She was on her way to work when her Prius was broadsided by a Mercedes driven by a 21-year-old man named Luis Marcial Diaz of Irvine.

Officials accuse Diaz of running a red light at Sand Canyon Road and Irvine Center Drive in the City of Irvine.

Prosecutors said the man was coming from a hospital after being saved from overdosing on fentanyl.

"Instead of taking that near-death experience to heart, he continued to engage in incredibly dangerous behavior and it cost Mrs. Chen her life,” Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in a statement.

"Drivers arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in California can be given what is known as a Watson advisement that informs them that if they kill someone while driving under the influence they can be charged with murder," the Orange County District Attorney said in a news release.