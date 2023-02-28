Irvine

Irvine High School Teacher Accused of Recording Students in Bathroom

By Rudy Chinchilla

Siu Kong Sit
Irvine Police Department

An Irvine high school teacher was arrested Monday after police said he recorded students in a bathroom.

Siu Kong Sit, 37, was arrested at Beckman High School after a maintenance worker found hidden recording devices in an all-gender bathroom near the swimming pool, the Irvine Police Department said.

The worker gave the devices to administrators, who contacted police.

Sit, a Santa Ana resident, was booked into the Orange County Jail for possession of or manufacturing child pornography, burglary, and two misdemeanor charges, the IPD said.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Online court records show his bail was set at $20,000. It was not immediately clear whether he had retained an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Police are attempting to find additional victims. Anyone with information was asked to contact detective Gavin  Hudson at 949-724-7168 or ghudson@cityofirvine.org.  

This article tagged under:

IrvineOrange CountySanta Ana
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us