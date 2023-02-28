Irvine High School Teacher Accused of Recording Students in Bathroom

An Irvine high school teacher was arrested Monday after police said he recorded students in a bathroom.

Siu Kong Sit, 37, was arrested at Beckman High School after a maintenance worker found hidden recording devices in an all-gender bathroom near the swimming pool, the Irvine Police Department said.

The worker gave the devices to administrators, who contacted police.

Sit, a Santa Ana resident, was booked into the Orange County Jail for possession of or manufacturing child pornography, burglary, and two misdemeanor charges, the IPD said.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Online court records show his bail was set at $20,000. It was not immediately clear whether he had retained an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Police are attempting to find additional victims. Anyone with information was asked to contact detective Gavin Hudson at 949-724-7168 or ghudson@cityofirvine.org.