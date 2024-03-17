Irvine police offer tips to stem wave of residential burglaries

Irvine police were offering tips to the public to stem a recent tide of residential burglaries impacting homeowners.

Over the past 35 days, there have been 34 residential burglaries in the city, the Irvine Police Department reported.

“One trend we are seeing is suspects knocking down or disabling cameras. The second is suspects climbing to the second story and entering through a window or door,'' according to a police statement.

Police recommended the following steps:

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Consider security film on all glass doors and windows.

Maintain a security system and camera system with activity alerts.

Know your neighbors and look out for each other.

When a stranger is at the door, communicate with them through your camera or from behind the door so they think somebody is home.

Lock doors and windows.

Vary lights on timers so the home looks occupied.

Secure valuables in a properly secured safe.

Use a sliding window lock.

Inventory valuables and include serial numbers, receipts and photos of items.

Register bicycles at Project529.com/irvine.

Homeowners who see suspicious people in their neighborhoods or walking in open spaces behind homes were urged to call police at 949-724-7000.

Anonymous tips can also be made to Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6227.