Man Charged With Sexually Assaulting Teen on Trail in Irvine

A 24-year-old Irvine man was charged Thursday with sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl on a trail in Irvine.

Larry Molina was charged with two counts of sexual penetration of a child older than 14 by foreign object and by force, one count of assault with intent to commit a sex offense and one count of false imprisonment effected by violence, all felonies.

Police were called around 6 p.m. Monday about the alleged sexual assault on Peters Canyon Trail near Irvine Boulevard and the state Route 261 toll road.

Molina is accused of grabbing and sexually assaulting the girl after she passed him on the trail, police said. The teen fought him off and was able to run away to a nearby home and call for help, according to police.