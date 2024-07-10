Bicyclist in Irwindale hit and killed by driver in SUV stolen from dealership

A driver in a stolen SUV who had been in a police pursuit was arrested Tuesday night after hitting and killing a man riding a bike in Irwindale.

The crash was reported at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday near Arrow Highway and Rivergrade Road, near the Santa Fe Dam Recreation Area, the Irwindale Police Department said. The driver abandoned the Land Rover stolen from a Toyota dealership in El Monte and left the scene, police said.

The crash victim died at the scene. Details about the victim's identity were not immediately available.

The driver was arrested a short time later after witnesses reported his location to police. The Land Rover had significant front-end damage.

Police said the driver was being chased by police, but officers called off the chase before the fatal crash.