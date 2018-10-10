A record settlement has been reached for a police explorer program. Ted Chen reports for the NBC4 News on Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018. (Published 40 minutes ago)

What to Know The victims' attorney said he believes there could be more out there.

The alleged abuse occurred during the Police Explorer program, between 2007 and 2010, the victims' attorney said.

The settlement was for $4.055 million.

After alleged sexual abuse of three underage girls in the police explorer program, the Irwindale Police Department reached what's being called a record multi-million dollar settlement.

Attorney Anthony M. DeMarco, who represents the victims, said he believes there could be more out there.

Three women reached a $4.055 million settlement with the city of Irwindale and its police department, while just last year, a fourth woman settled for nearly $3 million. All of them allege they were molested by former police Officer Daniel Camerano.

"He would take these girls to isolated parts of the city that were dark and abuse them," DeMarco said in an interview with NBC4.

Camerano was convicted in 2015 for molesting one victim. The abuse taking place betweeen 2008 and 2010 when the girls were between ages of 14-17. Their attorney said Camerano would molest them during ride-alongs, in the utility room, and in the briefing room, and alleged that other officers knew what was happening.

"Just he and her into this utility room so they’d been seen going in there alone, close the door, and there for 20 to 30 minutes at a time, just the two of them," DeMarco said.

Learning for Life, an offshoot of the Boy Scouts of America that organizes the police explorers nationwide program, was also named in the lawsuit.

DeMarco is calling for reform so that no young person ever be allowed to ride along with officers alone.

"Ride-alongs should have either two officers and one explorer, or one officer and two explorers at all times," he said.

NBC4 reached out to Learning for Life and has not gotten a response. Irwindale ended its explorer program after Camerano’s conviction but he is now out of jail and a registered sex offender.