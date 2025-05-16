Police seek vandal who spray-painted graffiti at Islamic Center of Southern California

Police are looking for a vandal who defaced a wall, columns and tree in what authorities called a hate crime at the Islamic Center of Southern California.

The vandalism happened sometime between 5:45 a.m. and noon on Sunday at the religious center northwest of downtown Los Angeles. Graffiti depicting religious and other symbols was spray-painted on the wall, column and trees, officials with the Islamic Center said.

A news conference was scheduled for Friday morning to discuss the case.

The LAPD issued a Crime Alert with security camera photos of a man sought in connection with the vandalism. The man, 20 to 25 years old, has tattoos on his right arm and was wearing a red hair band, black t-shirt, blue jeans and white shoes, police said.

Security camera video showed someone spray-painting the wall, at least two columns and a tree in front of the center.

"We are grateful to LAPD for their swift and serious response, and we remain in close communication with city officials as this investigation continues," the center said in a statement Tuesday. "As a house of worship, the Islamic Center of Southern California has always strived to be a space of refuge, dignity, and community for all Angelenos. We are deeply saddened by this act, but not deterred."

"To our daily congregants, families, students, and visitors -- your safety and peace of mind are paramount. We understand that incidents like this may cause concern, fear, or even strong emotions such as anger or grief, especially for those who come to ICSC for prayer, learning, or a sense of belonging… Please know that enhanced safety measures are in place, and we are working closely with law enforcement to ensure that our campus remains a secure and welcoming space for all."

Hussam Ayloush, executive director of the Greater Los Angeles Office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, condemned the crime as "not just an attack on a house of faith," but also an "assault on the values of diversity and tolerance."