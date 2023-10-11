SoCal woman returns to Israel to face tragedy with family

This page will feature stories on the Israel-Hamas War from a Southern California perspective. Refresh for updates.

A Southern California woman desperate to be with family members left for Israel this week to face the heartbreak of war.

"I take solace in going home and seeing my family," Galia Mizrahi said Thursday as she prepared to board a plane at LAX bound for Israel.

It is a family that has been devastated by the violence. Two family members are presumed dead. Four family members are presumed kidnapped or killed.

Mizrahi's father also died this week due to causes unrelated to the war.

"I take solace in that he didn't know this was going on," Mizrahi said. "He's an ex-military dude, and this would've just devastated him."

Los Angeles residents Ron and Cindy Olch have been in Israel since the country was first attacked by Hamas militants. Alex Rozier reports for the NBC4 News on Oct. 12, 2023.

SoCal couple shelters with family in Israel

Two Los Angeles residents who have been in Israel since the first attacks by Hamas militants

Ron and Cindy Olch were visiting family in the country, something they try to do every five years. Days after they arrived, Israel was attacked.

"That's happened before when we've been here," said Cindy Olch. "We were not that concerned, until we started talking to my sister, and I think shortly after that were the first air raid sirens."

There were about four air raid alerts Saturday. The family sheltered in the safest room they could find.

The Olch's remain in Jerusalem with family members.

Despite online chatter over the deadly Israel-Hamas conflict, police in Southern California say they've not seen any credible threats locally. Eric Leonard reports Oct. 12, 2023.

SoCal law enforcement agencies respond to concerns about potentially violent protests

Law enforcement agencies across Southern California and beyond were on heightened alert Friday in response to concerns about potentially violent protests following an alleged call by Hamas for a worldwide day of “solidarity."

“The Los Angeles Police Department is aware of recent statements made calling for action as it relates to the conflict in the Middle East,” the agency said in a statement Thursday. “We have no information of any specific or credible threats to the city of Los Angeles but we are continuing to assess the situation for any potential impacts to our communities.

“We are closely monitoring these events and are coordinating with federal, state and local partners on information sharing. We will continue to closely monitor these events. We will be reaching out to our local Jewish and Muslim communities and will be providing extra patrol during this unimaginable time.”

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department issued a nearly identical statement.

In Los Angeles, many Palestinian Americans condemn the violence by Hamas, but they want people to remember that Palestinians in the occupied territories have also endured violence for decades at the hands of Israel. Ted Chen reports Oct. 12, 2023.

Palestinian Angelenos condemn Hamas violence but underscore Israeli occupation

For many Palestinian Angelenos, the war between Israel and Hamas militants has been a time of sadness and anguish.

They condemn the violence by Hamas, but they want people to remember that Palestinians in the occupied territories have also endured violence for decades.

“It’s gut-wrenching and heart-wrenching. It’s torture to see what’s happening to so many people,” said Saree Makdisi, a Palestinian-American professor at UCLA.

A survivor who safely made it back to the U.S. after escaping from a hail of bullets and an attack by Hamas at the Supernova music festival in Israel speaks about his experience. Jonathan Gonzalez reports for the NBC4 News on Oct. 11, 2023.

Israel music festival survivor recalls terror while running for safety

A man who survived a hail of bullets from Hamas militants at a music festival in Israel arrived safely in Los Angeles on Wednesday after he spent hours running for his life in sheer terror.

“I ran for four hours or something like that. You know, everybody that went back home are very lucky to be alive right now,” said Roei Burshtein.

Burshtein had an emotional reunion with his father at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), where he was grateful to be somewhere safe and back with loved ones. Burshtein recalled seeing people being attacked by militant gunmen and rockets overhead.

“We saw stuff. It wasn't normal, you know,” he said. “We saw people get hurt and get shot. But yeah, I'm just happy to be here alive.”

After hugging his son tenderly, Burshtein’s father, Yuval Burshtein, said he feared the worst after his phone call with Roei suddenly cut off amid the attack.

“I was on the line with him, and then the phone hang up,” Yuval said. “No signal. I didn't know where – for like 8 hours, maybe. I didn't know where is my kid. I believed the worst happened.”

Thankfully, all members of the Burshtein family who attended the Supernova music festival survived and were reunited.

“Oh, it's amazing. A miracle,” Yuval said. “It's amazing. It's not only him. We have six family members and they went to this party. Thank God we got all these kids together at home. It was amazing and miracle. Amazing.”

Students from a Santa Clarita college who were in Israel arrived home safely after a grim weekend. Bailey Miller reports for the NBC4 News on Oct. 11, 2023.

College students return from studying abroad in Israel

LAX has been home to several emotional reunions for families welcoming back loved ones who were in Israel during the attacks. This was the case for several college students who were studying abroad when the Hamas militants set out their assaults.

Students from Santa Clarita-based Master’s University were full of relief upon seeing their families after their flights touched down. One father said he’d been waiting eagerly to embrace his daughter.

“Very relieved she is home from the violence going on over there,” Patrick Duffy told NBC4.

He said his daughter and her peers had to hunker down when the attacks happened.

“On Sunday night, the rockets fell,” he recalled. “They actually made it in south of Jerusalem where they were living. They had a bomb shelter where they had gone to, they did a good job taking care of our students.”

To escape the violence, the students had to travel for several days before they could return to the U.S. Their endeavor included a bus to Jordan, a flight to Dubai and then another flight to Los Angeles.

The Aranoff family has nearly 100 family members in Israel, including a cousin that has been called to serve. Alex Rozier reports for the NBC4 News on Oct. 11, 2023.

LA family seeks status on safety of their family members

As families reunite tearfully at LAX, a Los Angeles couple says they feel helpless hearing about the atrocities happening in Israel.

“The news that we are getting is just of unspeakable cruelty and terror,” said Judy Aranoff, whose family lives in Israel.

According to Aranoff’s daughter, they have nearly 100 family members in Israel. Because their family is so large, there are some relatives whose status they are unsure of.

“They live all over, so we didn’t know who is safe, who is accounted for, who is going to be called to the Army,” Yael Aranoff said.

At least one of their family members has been called to serve.

“We would have thought that in the year 2023, we would have been past that already but no,” the soldier, whose name will not be released for his safety, said.

Modern Middle East history professor James Gelvin said that Hamas wants to disrupt a peace agreement between Israel and Saudi Arabia and have rallied the Arab world around a Palestinian cause characterized by conflict with Israel. Ted Chen reports for the NBC4 News on Oct. 11, 2023.