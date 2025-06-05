Another trespasser in Valley Village unnerved neighbors a month weeks after an intruder broke into an apartment before killing the resident inside.

The latest incident happened Thursday morning when a naked man, nude from the waist down, entered the home on Otsego Street.

“All of a sudden, I looked up, and there was a man in my dining room, probably about 10 feet away from me,” the homeowner, who only identified herself as “Amy,” said. “Undressed from the waist down, masturbating and staring at me.”

She said the man entered through an unlocked backdoor and stood near her while she fell asleep on the couch. As soon as she saw the man, Amy said she screamed then grabbed her dog and phone and ran across the street.

“I just kept watching the house. He didn’t leave,” she said, explaining that she hid in the bushes as she called 911. “The cops got here pretty quickly. I was really grateful. They were very kind and very efficient.”

This is at least the second incident in a few weeks in the Valley Village community where an intruder illegally enters a home.

Last month, a 27-year-old man was arrested in the killing of 53-year-old Menashe Hidra after entering the victim's apartment through the skylight of a vacant unit at the San Fernando Valley residential complex, according to police.

“It's really scary because it could happen to any of us,” Bethany Sobesto, a neighbor who lives a block away from Amy, said. “I know our neighbor had a couple break ins recently, not too long ago, and he's just right next to us.”

The man, who was found naked inside Amy’s home,” was taken in for a mental health evaluation, the LAPD said. But according to the resident, a responding officer told her because she left her back door unlocked, the most the man could be charged with is trespassing.