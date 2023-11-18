‘It feels the best': 4 siblings adopted into same family during adoption event

More than 200 children were adopted Saturday in an event held in Monterey Park, where four siblings celebrated being adopted into the same family.

The Ogaldez’s were all smiles as their kin grew to a family of eight with the official adoption of 6-year-old Santiago, 8-year-old Pablo, 9-year-old Brigette and 11-year-old Samanta – all birth siblings who will be staying together.

“It feels great,” Pablo said.

“It feels the best,” Santiago echoed.

Parents Victoria and Eddie Ogaldez beamed with joy as their family grew by four at the Edmund D. Edelman Children’s Court, which hosted the 2023 National Adoption Day event.

“We are very excited and happy because we are a big family now,” Victoria told NBC4.

Eddie and Victoria are certified resource parents through Niños Latinos Unidos, a foster family agency based in Bellflower. They have two biological daughters and decided to expand their family by helping children in foster care. Their new little ones have been in their care for the last five years.

“It feels really nice,” Samantha said. “What makes it nice is we have the best big sisters and the best parents.”