Monterey Park Police Monday continued to search for a 15-year-old girl who was last seen nearly a week ago as community members, including those who have never met the missing teen, joined the effort to bring her home.

Alison Chao was last seen on surveillance footage at around 6:30 p.m. on July 16th in the El Sereno neighborhood.

The family first reported Alison missing after she left her father’s home on North Ynez Street.

The video footage shows Alison biking down her father’s driveway around 5:30 that night. According to her mother, she was heading towards her aunt’s home in San Gabriel.

When the teenager didn’t show up, Monterey Park Police launched the search that same evening at 9:30.

The teenager was last seen riding a blue mountain bike, wearing a purple t-shirt, black shorts and dark shoes.

She is about 5 feet 2 inches tall, weight about 96 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Her family has been posting flyers around the area since she was reported missing. This weekend, volunteers helped in a coordinated search going door to door in the neighborhoods she was spotted riding her bike through.

Anne Chao, the mother of the missing teen, has been urging people to join the search and share any information about her missing daughter with Monterey Park Police.

Another search party was set to meet Monday evening at Fresco Market in Hermon, which is near the last location Alison was spotted. Many volunteers, who don’t know the family, are helping with the efforts to find Alison.

“It's a 15-year-old girl. So I just want to help out,” said Guy Hashimoto, a volunteer with the search group. “Like everybody else, it just breaks your heart. You just want to help out if it's passing out flyers, helping with the search, whatever. Whatever I can do to help out.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Monterey Park police at 626-307-1444.