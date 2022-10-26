Karol G

“It Was Crazy”: Karol G Visits Fan Who Gave Birth During Concert in Fresno

The singer performed live on October 25 at the Save Mart Center to a sold-out arena.

By TELEMUNDO FRESNO

Karol G, the Colombian singing sensation, surprised her social networks after visiting a fan in the hospital who went into labor in the middle of her concert.

"There was a woman who gave birth at the concert, when I was singing 'Makinon'. " It was crazy!" said Karol G.

The singer performed live in concert on October 25 at the Save Mart Center to a sold-out arena.

After finishing her performance, the singer arrived at the hospital and visited the mother and the newborn.

Norma and Anahi are healthy. Credit: Saint Agnes Medical Center, Fresno.

"Anahí, the baby, is incredibly healthy and beautiful! Her mommy too," the singer wrote in a story on her Instagram account.

Saint Agnes Hospital in Fresno said in a statement that "the baby weighed 6 pounds" and was in perfect condition. His parents, Norma and Francisco, are from Hanford.

The "Provenza" singer said she was speechless and thanked for the blessings after the unusual experience.

Karol G, also took advantage of her social media platforms to thank the loyalty of her followers.

