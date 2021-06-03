It's a Bird, It's a Plane, It's a New Exhibit at the San Bernardino County Museum

Superhero, supervillain, monster and comic book lovers will soon be able to visit "SuperMonsterCity! America’s Monsters, Superheroes, and Villains," an exhibit at the San Bernardino County Museum.

Starting June 10, a new exhibit at the museum will feature a collection from SuperMonsterCity!, containing "a magnificent collection of 300+ action figures, posters, games and more," according to a news release.

This particular collection features items "from the 1960s, 70s, 80s, 90s 2000s, and 2010s consisting of superheroes, monsters, and villains." There will be well-known DC and Marvel comic book heroes and villains on display, as well as Hollywood monsters from the 1960s.

SuperMonsterCity! shares collectors' travelling exhibits, to display "America’s iconic mythical figures from America’s Golden Age of toys," according to their website. This collection was curated by co-founder Stephen Yogi Rueff and includes co-founder David Barnhill’s collection of over 200,000 vintage toys and memorabilia.

Like other SuperMonsterCity! exhibits, toys in the San Bernardino County Museum display will be "presented alongside their original packaging, posters, and other advertising materials that give further insight into the historical contexts and the evolution of toy design."

The exhibit will run at the museum until August 29. The San Bernardino County Museum is open Tuesdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Parking is free, and tickets to the museum are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and active military members, $7 for students with ID, $5 for children ages 5 to 12, $1 for visitors with EBT Card, and free for children under age 5 and museum members.