‘It's madness': Ladera Heights residents share concerns of crime in their neighborhood

People who live in Ladera Heights say they are tired of seeing crime and homelessness increase in their neighborhood and are working with elected officials and law enforcement in an effort to combat those issues.

According to residents who opened up to NBC4 about their concerns, locals are worried about their safety and how crime is impacting area businesses. Business owners in the neighborhood say retail thefts are a daily occurrence.

“People are constantly doing snatch and grabs,” said Lakesia Barrett, who manages Stare Fashion.

The store’s owner, Alicia Culbertson, echoed those concerns.

“With the smash and grabs, it makes it very difficult to stay in business when you are constantly taking losses,” Culbertson said.

In addition to the thefts, locals expressed worry over the unsheltered population in the neighborhood. Vandalism has been another source of concern for locals.

“Swastikas basically carved and painted into vehicles on our street,” said Ladera Heights resident, Jasiri Daire.

“The insecurity in which we are living and not only that, the fear that we are all starting to have,” said Yolanda Gonzalez, another local. “We are losing our businesses. People don’t want to invest in our city anymore. It’s madness.”

Members in the community are starting a grassroots effort, bringing together elected officials, law enforcement and local leaders to raise awareness about their crime concerns.

“It has been a great opportunity for us to further our connection with the community here to try to come up with a common solution to reducing crime in this area,” said LAPD Capt. Michael Applegate, who serves the department’s Pacific Station.

LAPD increased its patrols in the area as a result of feedback from the community. Residents say it’s a start; they are hoping elected officials will crack down on RV parking and tent camping, hoping those who reside in those conditions gain access to affordable housing and mental wellness resources.

“Our politicians better get ready because we are going to elect people who care for our city for our county and for our community,” Gonzalez said.