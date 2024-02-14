Valentine's Day

It's not too late to get your wife flowers! Downtown LA Flower Mall opens 24 hours on Valentine's Day

A flower vendor in Downtown LA said inventory is low on this Valentine's Day due to higher demand for flowers.

NBC Universal, Inc.

Forgot to get your partner a bouquet of roses on Valentine’s Day?

Fear not! Dozens of flower vendors at California Flower Mall in Downtown Los Angeles were set to operate 24 hours on Valentine’s Day.

“[We did] all-nighters,” Gersain Bustos of Growers Direct said. “And we have to go all day today.”

While flower prices higher this year due to growing demand for flowers, flower vendors said consumers can find wholesale deals, especially for those looking to more than one bouquet of flowers.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

“The best bet is to buy in bulk,” said Busto, who also recommended shoppers negotiate with sellers if they were willing to pay with cash. “You get more flowers for your money.”

Some of the deals offered at Flower Mall included $25 for two dozen roses, $10 for a bouquet of tulips.

For shoppers looking to make their partner feel even more special, a bouquet of 100 roses was sold for $250.

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

decision 2024 23 mins ago

How to watch California Senate debate live on NBC4 and Telemundo 52

PCH 4 hours ago

Part of PCH to close nightly in Malibu and Ventura County due to storm damage

More than one third of American consumers were planning to gift their special someone flowers for this year’s Valentine’s Day, according to the National Retail Federation.

On Valentines Day, Downtown LA Flower Mall was set to close at 8 p.m.

This article tagged under:

Valentine's Day
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us