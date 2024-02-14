It's not too late to get your wife flowers! Downtown LA Flower Mall opens 24 hours on Valentine's Day

Forgot to get your partner a bouquet of roses on Valentine’s Day?

Fear not! Dozens of flower vendors at California Flower Mall in Downtown Los Angeles were set to operate 24 hours on Valentine’s Day.

“[We did] all-nighters,” Gersain Bustos of Growers Direct said. “And we have to go all day today.”

While flower prices higher this year due to growing demand for flowers, flower vendors said consumers can find wholesale deals, especially for those looking to more than one bouquet of flowers.

“The best bet is to buy in bulk,” said Busto, who also recommended shoppers negotiate with sellers if they were willing to pay with cash. “You get more flowers for your money.”

Some of the deals offered at Flower Mall included $25 for two dozen roses, $10 for a bouquet of tulips.

For shoppers looking to make their partner feel even more special, a bouquet of 100 roses was sold for $250.

More than one third of American consumers were planning to gift their special someone flowers for this year’s Valentine’s Day, according to the National Retail Federation.

On Valentines Day, Downtown LA Flower Mall was set to close at 8 p.m.