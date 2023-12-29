‘It's overwhelming': Hotel owner sees damage left by rogue wave in Ventura

High surf warnings continued Friday as some residents saw the damage to their property for the first time since yesterday's large waves pounded the California coast.

One hotel owner in Ventura saw the aftermath for the first time since Thursday’s rogue wave damaged her hotel along Seaward Avenue. NBCLA walked through the Inn on the Beach Hotel with owner Judy Thomas and saw how 4 to 5 inches of sand filled some rooms.

“It’s overwhelming. It’s overwhelming. I just can’t even imagine. I just can’t even imagine what it’s going to take to put this all together. But we’ll do it,” said Thomas.

The hotel had all eight rooms on the first floor covered in sand. The markings on the wall still showed how high the water reached.

The rogue wave hit the area around 10:45 a.m. on Thursday. Video showed people scrambling for safety while others were swept away.



The Ventura County Fire Department said eight people were injured on Seaward Avenue. They were all taken to a nearby hospital with cuts from glass, and others with broken bones.

Authorities told NBCLA emergency crews made at least 14 water rescues. Coastal flood and high surf warnings are in effect for Ventura County beaches through Saturday night. Large breaking waves of 10 to 15 feet with local sets up to 20 feet are possible. The waves have the potential to damage piers and jetties.



Crews reinforced the berm overnight and into the morning. It stretched about a mile long to protect the homes and businesses along the coast, some of which were already flooded yesterday.



Ventura County Sheriff’s Emergency Services is collecting information from locals whose private property was damaged by the high surf, including homes and cars. They are urging residents to fill out the form located at vcemergency.com

Due to the high surf warning, the following beaches, harbors and public facilities are closed through December 31, 2023:

City of Ventura

Ventura Pier

All City of Ventura public beaches

City of Oxnard

All City of Oxnard public beaches

City of Port Hueneme

Port Hueneme Pier

County Parks

Faria Beach

Hobson Beach

Rincon Parkway RV Area

Kiddy Beach

Silverstrand Beach

Hollywood by the Sea

California State Parks

Ventura State Beach

McGrath State Beach

Mandalay State Beach

San Buenaventura State Beach

Emma Wood Campground

Harbors