Disneyland

It’s That Time Again: Disneyland’s Annual Price Increase is Here

Disneyland introduced a new five-tier system to help combat the large crowds expected ahead of the Marvel-themed Avengers Campus grand opening this summer.

By Layla Abbas

Matt Stroshane

Disneyland is revamping the theme park with new rides and attractions, which means an unpleasant price hike is to follow.

With the most recent opening of the Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance ride in January and the Marvel-themed Avengers Campus expected to open this summer, Disneyland in Anaheim is trying to combat the large crowds with higher ticket pricing.

What to Know

  • Instead of three tiers, the park now offers five tiers that range in price and access
  • The cost of the first tier single-day ticket and first tier single-day park hopper tickets remain the same
  • Parking will stay the same at $25 for cars and motorcycles

Previously, single-day tickets were offered in three tiers: value, regular and peak and were $104 to $149. Now, Disneyland is offering five unnamed tiers that range from $104 to $154.

Disneyland introduced the three-tier method in 2016 as a way to manage attendance and spread visits across the popular park days.

Previously, single-day park hopper tickets were offered in three tiers with values ranging from $154 to $199. Now, the five unnamed tiers will range from $159 to $209.

The other 2020 price hikes to take note of are:

  • Two day passes increased from $225 to $235
  • Two day passes with park hopper increased from $280 to $290
  • Three day passes increased from $300 to $310
  • Three day passes with park hopper increased from $355 to $365
  • Four day passes increased from $325 to $340
  • Four day passes with park hopper increased from $380 to $395
  • Five day passes increased from $340 to $360
  • Five day passes with park hopper increased from $395 to $415

The cost of Disneyland's annual passports were also affected:

  • Southern California Select Passport increased from $399 to $419
  • Flex Passport increased from $599 to $649
  • Deluxe Passport increased from $799 to $829
  • Signature Passport increased from $1,149 to $1,199
  • Signature Plus Passport increased from $1,399 to $1,499
  • Premier Passport increased from $2,099 to $2,199

The good news is parking will remain unchanged at $25 for cars and motorcycles and Southern California residents have until May 21 to purchase discounted tickets to the parks.

For more information, visit the Disneyland website here.

This article tagged under:

Disneyland
