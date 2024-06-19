Juneteenth

Jackie Robinson, MLB's first Black player, recognized in honor of Juneteenth

Jackie Robinson’s family and Jackie Robinson Park were recognized during an LA County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday.

By Alex Rozier and Xuanjie Coco Huang

In honor of Juneteenth, a national holiday that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States, Jackie Robinson’s family and an Antelope Valley park named after Major League Baseball’s first African American player were recognized in Los Angeles County Tuesday.

LA County Supervisor Kathryn Barger honored Robinson by inviting his niece, Kathy Robinson Young, to the weekly meeting.

“From the West Coast Robinson’s all the way to the East Coast Robinson’s we thank you for having us here and celebrating Uncle Jackie,” Robinson Young said.

Also in celebration of Juneteenth, Friends of Jackie Robinson Park, a 9-acre park in Sun Village, was honored last weekend.

The park was dedicated in his name in 1965. On Juneteenth of that year, Jackie Robinson himself was there to commemorate the park.

“The reason that it is so important for us is it’s a family reunion,” said James Brooks, President of Friends of Jackie Robinson Park. “When people come to our town Sun Village for the celebration, the first they notice is it's so peaceful. It’s calm.”

Sun Village was also the first community in the Antelope Valley where African Americans could rent or buy property. The park has since been home to a long running Juneteenth celebration.

Although America’s made progress, Jackie Robinson’s niece knows we still have work to do.

“I would think that he would say still it (slavery) hasn’t ended. Just keep working. Keep fighting. Find out ways that you personally can do something about.”

