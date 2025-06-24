Even for legendary Dodgers announcer Jaime Jarrin, who’s called Southern California home for seven decades, this moment in history feels unprecedented.

As immigration enforcements and ICE raids permeate many parts of Southern California, even reaching the front gates of Dodger Stadium, Jarrin said he’s worried about what’s happening in the communities.

After sharing an emotional social media post to express his support and encouragement for immigrants, Jarrin said in Spanish that it hurts him to see people being detained by federal agents.

“It would not surprise me to have someone come to my door and ask for my papers,” said Jarrin, who was the Spanish-language announcer for the LA Dodgers for 64 years.

The baseball Hall of Fame announcer and Dodger ambassador called himself a proud immigrant, saying he was gratified that the team pledged to donate $1 million for immigrant families impacted by raids.

Jarrin also said he was glad to see the Dodgers denying access to federal immigration agents last week when they tried to stage in a stadium parking lot.

“It pains me to see federal agents attempting to enter the stadium, my home, a spiritual place,” Jarrin said.

His son Jorge, who was also a Dodgers Spanish-language announcer, said his father and the family’s message is part of a legacy that includes more than $50,000 in scholarships awarded to college students each year through their foundation.

“Education is the key,” Jorge Harrin said. “The more you are educated, the better you are, the better you will be to defend yourself, to understand a situation, to step forward, to take a leading role.”

While lending his voice in support of all immigrants, Jarrin urged people to protest peacefully without violence or aggression and lead with a message that immigrants are important and necessary parts of the community.