Jamie Foxx receives stitches after glass is thrown at him during birthday celebration at Mr. Chow

No arrests were made in connection with the incident.

By Karla Rendon

Jamie Foxx
Joe Maher/Getty Images

Actor and singer Jamie Foxx received stitches after he was hurt in an incident while celebrating his birthday at Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills, his spokesperson said Saturday.

The Grammy-winning singer was struck in the mouth after an individual from another table threw a glass, his spokesperson said. He is now recovering from the injury.

“The police were called and the matter is now in law enforcement’s hands,” the spokesperson said.

The Beverly Hills Police Department said it responded to a call of a possible assault with a deadly weapon at the high-end restaurant at about 10 p.m. Friday.

“Upon investigation, officers determined that the reported assault with a deadly weapon was unfounded,” the department said in a statement. “Instead, the incident involved a physical altercation between parties.”

Details on what led up to the incident were not disclosed. No arrests were made in connection with the assault.

