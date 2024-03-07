Jamie Novogrod named assistant news director for NBC4 and Telemundo 52

NBC4 / KNBC and Telemundo 52 / KVEA named Jamie Novogrod as Assistant News Director, supporting the stations’ news operation. In this role, Novogrod will report to Marina Perelman, Vice President of News for NBC4, and Mike Gaytán, Vice President of News for Telemundo 52. His first day with the stations will be Monday, March 11.

Novogrod will be responsible for managing the day-to-day news coverage, investigative, weather and breaking news across all NBC4 and Telemundo 52 platforms. Working closely with Perelman and Gaytán, he will contribute to shaping the station’s editorial vision to serve Southern California’s diverse communities.

“Jamie is a dynamic journalist and leader with extensive foreign, national, and local reporting experience,” said Marina Perelman, NBC4 Vice President of News. “His track record of producing cutting-edge content and leading editorial teams will build upon our legacy of engaging and impactful storytelling.”

Most recently, Novogrod was part of LA Times Studios, the Entertainment Division of the Los Angeles Times, where he oversaw video production across the Times’ studio initiatives, including live in-person and virtual events, co-productions with emerging filmmakers and a daily news magazine show on Spectrum News 1 SoCal. Previously, he served as LA Bureau Chief for “VICE News Tonight on HBO,” where he supervised correspondents, producers and post-production staff and was responsible for news coverage spanning the western United States, Mexico, and South America.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

“Jamie’s arrival to our news teams marks an exciting chapter for the stations,” said Mike Gaytán, Telemundo 52 Vice President of News. “His dedication, extensive investigative journalism background, and vast experience covering the Southern Border will further strengthen Telemundo 52’s commitment to delivering impactful stories that resonate with our audiences.”

This marks Novogrod's return to NBCUniversal, who spent over a decade in various roles at NBC. As a producer for NBC’s Chief Foreign Correspondent, Richard Engel, he was on the ground during the revolution in Ukraine and the Israel-Hamas war of 2014 and made reporting trips to Russia, Afghanistan, northern Iraq, and Nepal. Earlier, Novogrod covered the 2012 presidential election during a 16-month assignment as an NBC News embed and traveled on major news events, including the Newtown school shooting, the Boston Marathon bombings, and the trial of George Zimmerman in the killing of Trayvon Martin.

His work at NBC won Emmy awards, a Peabody Award, an Edward R. Murrow Award and an Overseas Press Club Award.

