LA County Sheriff's Deputy Charged With Off-Duty Rape

Kailany -- who was charged Wednesday -- could face up to 16 years in state prison if convicted as charged, according to the District Attorney's Office.

A Los Angeles County sheriff's deputy has been charged with raping and sexually assaulting an acquaintance at his home while he was off-duty two years ago, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced Friday.

Jason Ghassan Kailany, 26, is set to be arraigned Jan. 15 on one count each of forcible rape and forcible oral copulation, according to the District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors allege that the crimes occurred Oct. 24, 2018, and described the victim as a "young woman.''

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department declined to provide information on Kailany's current employment status.

