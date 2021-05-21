Pursuit

Jeep Wrangler Driver Rams Truck and LAPD SUV at End of Hollywood Chase

The pursuit on the streets of Hollywood came to an end when the driver slammed head-on into a Ryder moving truck at an intersection.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

The driver of a Jeep Wrangler rammed a box truck and police SUV at the end of a chase Friday in Hollywood.

The pursuit ended when the driver crashed head-on into the Ryder moving truck at the intersection of De Longpre Avenue and Highland Boulevard, where officers boxed in the damaged Jeep. A standoff ensued with the Jeep driver unable to move the vehicle.

Details about what led to the chase were not immediately available.

At least one crash, possibly involving a school bus, was reported during the chase on Hollywood streets. A spike strip was deployed, and the Jeep's driver's side front wheel appeared to be heavily damaged after striking the moving truck.

The driver accelerated forward and in reverse several times, ramming the truck and an LAPD SUV.

Officers eventually dragged the driver out of the Jeep and took the individual into custody.

No injuries were reported.

