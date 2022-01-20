Reward Offered to Find Drivers in Three Jefferson Park Hit-and-Run Crashes

Authorities are asking for help in finding drivers involved in at least three hit-and-run crashes in the Jefferson Park area, including one that left a victim hospitalized on life support.
Police plan to release more details about the crimes in the community west of downtown Los Angeles, all reported in the last two weeks, at a Thursday morning news conference. Refresh the page for updates.
Detectives plans to release security camera video in all three crimes. A $25,000 reward is expected to be announced.
On Jan. 5, a 46-year-old woman was walking her dog on the sidewalk on Fourth Avenue at 30th Street when she was struck by a silver mid-size SUV. The SUV was traveling at high speed when it ran off the road and hit the woman and her dog.
Two days later, a 25-year-old man on a scooter was struck from behind by a gray compact car traveling at high speed. That crash was reported on Western Avenue near 29th Street.
On Jan. 11, a man was walking on the street when he was struck by a Chevy Trailblazer. The victim remains on life support with severe head injuries, police said.
In all three cases, the drivers left the scene and did not stop to help.