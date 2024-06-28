Jenni Rivera's daughter Chiquis gets emotional receiving the posthumous Hollywood Star

Jenni Rivera's five children, Mexican singer Gloria Trevi and hundreds of fans participated in the unveiling of the star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Rivera always knew that one day, she'd have a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame; this is what her children said. In between joy and tears, they remembered a woman who imposed herself with her music and talent in a world dominated by men.

In an emotional posthumous celebration to honor Rivera's legacy, aka “La Diva de la Banda’s,” her five children remembered the singer, entrepreneur and single mother, who taught them how to fight for their dreams.

“It is a great honor,” said the teary-eyed Chiquis Rivera. “It is a great honor to be the daughter of such a wonderful woman. A woman who achieved a lot, yes, but more than anything, being the daughter of a woman who has left her mark on this earth and in the hearts of so many people.”

Chiquis, who continued the musical path that she inherited from her mother, said, “even though nearly 12 years have passed, she is still alive and I see her in my brothers and I see her in all of you.”

All attributions of Jenni Rivera's life and legacy were honored Thursday at the unveiling of her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The late Mexican singer and businesswoman was represented by her five children, who received the star in her honor and gave speeches highlighting the life of Jenni Rivera.

As the ceremony began, hundreds of Rivera fans who arrived early sang her music and chanted “Jenni, Jenni!” in anticipation of her star.

The presenters, Rivera's five children, Jenni’s close friend and journalist Ninette Ríos, and Mexican singer Gloria Trevi, were introduced by Hollywood Chamber of Commerce President Steve Nissen.

“Jenni's spirit will live on forever in her art and work, and she continues to change lives,” Rio's said. “The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is honored to be able to continue her legacy at this ceremony and her place on the Walk of Fame.”

After Ríos, Trevi took the podium. As she approached the microphone, fans began chanting “Gloria, Gloria!”, after which Trevi responded with “Jenni, Jenni!”, encouraging the audience to focus on the honor being given to Rivera.

Trevi, a Mexican singer raised in the same musical environment as Rivera, spoke about the challenges of being a Latina woman in the music world and how Rivera was able to succeed despite all obstacles.

“Jenni, ahead of her time, triumphed in a genre dominated by men, highlighted the bravery of women, prevailed with her musical legacy and her personal story, and that is why she is unforgettable and unrepeatable,” said Trevi.

Rios added that her successes in the industry were largely due to Rivera's open and loving disposition.

“Jenni had a unique gift of being able to connect with people and understand their hearts,” said Ríos.

Rivera's youngest son, Johnny López, spoke about her mother's philanthropic side, emphasizing that Jenni Rivera's big heart was her “greatest strength” as an artist.

Among other efforts in the city, López highlighted the help that Jenni Rivera gave to the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles, including a donation of $35,000 just before her death. López also acknowledged the help Rivera gave to her fans when they needed it. For example, a time she did a raffle to help raise money for a fan and also donated a hearing aid to another fan who had hearing problems.

“I hope that when you see this star, you not only think about her spectacular voice, her audacity and ingenuity, or her beautiful laugh, but also her great heart,” said López.

After the unveiling of the star, all of Rivera's children and grandchildren released butterflies from Jenni Rivera’s newly dedicated star on Hollywood Boulevard. The butterflies symbolize “La Mariposa del Barrio” a nickname given to Rivera that represented her journey in trying to achieve her dreams of fame that seemed so far away.