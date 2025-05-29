Celebrity News

Man accused in gate crash at Jennifer Aniston's home found not competent to stand trial

Another hearing for Jimmy Wayne Carwyle, 48, is scheduled for June after criminal proceedings were suspended in the crash outside Jennifer Aniston's Bel Air home.

By Jonathan Lloyd

A Mississippi man accused of crashing his PT Cruiser into the front gate of Jennifer Aniston’s Bel Air home was found not competent to stand trial, Los Angeles County prosecutors said Thursday.

Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Maria Cavalluzzi said the determination was made after she reviewed reports from two psychiatrists who examined Jimmy Wayne Carwyle, 48, saying that the court found that the he is not currently competent to allow the criminal case against him to proceed.

City News Service reported that Deputy Public Defender Robert Krauss told the judge that it was not the outcome his client would have preferred. Last week, a second psychiatrist appointed to examine Carwyle at the defendant's request agreed with the initial psychiatrist's assessment that the defendant is "not currently competent."

The judge also said an attorney representing Aniston would be allowed to speak at the next hearing. Carwyle's next court date is June 26.

Carwyle was charged with stalking and vandalism in the May 5 crash outside the "Friends" actor's home. The district attorney’ office alleged Carwyle has repeatedly harassed the actress since March 1, 2023, sending her social media voicemail and email messages. 

And the alleged harassment reached a boiling point when he crashed his PT Cruiser through her front gate, causing substantial damage, the district attorney's office said. Carwyle was held by Aniston's security guard before law enforcement arrived.

Carwyle moved from his native Mississippi in September to live out of his car at a Walmart Supercenter in Burbank, the man's longtime childhood friend Steve Rhea told NBC News. He held a well-paying job as an automobile service technician, but quit five years ago. His friend said that was followed by a steady decline and delusions that he is a Christ-like figure married to Aniston, who was home at the time of the crash.

Carwyle repeatedly posted about Aniston on social media, NBC News reported. Detectives are looking through his social media posts as part of the investigation, law enforcement sources said. 

"I’ve been writing, since the Beginning Jennifer Joanna Aniston Carwyle, with you," Carwyle wrote on Facebook on March 26.

If convicted on all counts, Carwyle faces three years in state prison.

Click here for a list of Southern California mental health resources.

