‘Jeopardy!' to Resume Production Monday With Series of Interim Guest Hosts

Production on “Jeopardy!” is scheduled to resume Monday at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City following the death of Alex Trebek, the game show's host since its syndicated revival began in 1984.

Former contestant Ken Jennings will be the first of what the show described as “a series of interim guest hosts from within the ‘Jeopardy!’ family.”

“By bringing in familiar guest hosts for the foreseeable future, our goal is to create a sense of community and continuity for our viewers,” executive producer Mike Richards said.

The first week of guest-hosted shows will air the week of Jan. 11. Trebek's last week of episodes will air the week of Jan. 4.

Additional guest hosts will be announced in the weeks ahead.

Jennings won the “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time” competition, which aired in January. He holds the show's records for most consecutive games won, 74, and highest winnings in regular-season play, with $2,520,700.

Jennings became a “Jeopardy!” consulting producer this season, presenting his own special video categories, developing projects, assisting with contestant outreach and serving as a general ambassador for the show.

Trebek died Nov. 8 from pancreatic cancer at the age of 80.