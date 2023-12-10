‘I was hit as a Jew': Couple assaulted in Beverly Hills hate crime attack speaks out

A Jewish couple that was attacked in what's being investigated as a hate crime in Beverly Hills is speaking out about the assault and how their faith is helping them push through the harrowing experience.

Raphy and Rebecca, who asked NBC4 not to use their last names, are staying resilient after they were attacked while walking to the Beverly Hills Synagogue. While taking their stroll near the area of North Rexford Drive and North Santa Monica Boulevard, a man ran up behind the couple in a robbery attempt.

"All of a sudden, I see the guy hitting my husband with the belt and screaming, 'Give me your earrings, Jew,'" an emotional Rebecca recalls.

The attacker struck Raphy repeatedly.

“At first, it was shock," Raphy said. "It was a huge hard knock on my forehead here." The victim added that the blows left his face bloodied.

Unable to let the attack go, the couple bravely chased after the assailant. That's when a police officer noticed the commotion and called for backup.

The Beverly Hills Police Department arrested Jarris Jay Silagi, 44. He faces charges that include assault with a deadly weapon, attempted robbery, hate crime and elder abuse. He is being held on $100,000 bail.

“Our officers quickly apprehended the suspect and he is in custody,” said Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark Stainbrook. “This despicable act of hate against a member of our community will not be tolerated.”

“I was enraged, not because of the thing, but because I was hit as a jew," Raphy said.

After the terrifying ordeal, the couple returned home so Raphy could get a clean change of clothes and then made their way back to the synagogue.

"I hope that with the help of God and everybody who is at the head of states and communities, they will bring down evil, and the light will shine and next year on Hannukah, it will be a very bright light," Rebecca said.