Jewish Federation Names Noah Farkas New President and CEO

The Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles announced Wednesday that Rabbi Noah Farkas will be its next president and chief executive officer.

Farkas' official term begins Jan. 1, but he will begin working at the federation in November. The federation's current president and CEO, Jay Sanderson, will continue to serve in that role through Dec. 31.

"I am overwhelmed with gratitude to have been selected as the next president and CEO of The Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles," Farkas said. "The Federation is uniquely positioned to foster a flourishing Jewish community and it is a gift to have been asked to serve. I look forward to many years together moving boldly into a future that is both dynamic and caring, but is most of all filled with a spirit of cooperation. May we all go from strength to strength.''

Farkas currently serves at Valley Beth Shalom, the largest Jewish congregation in the San Fernando Valley, where he teaches, preaches, and leads strategic development.

He is also a published author and a commissioner and former chairperson of the L.A. Homelessness Services Authority.

"Noah is an enormously talented leader who combines a reasoned and principled approach to address the greatest needs facing our community with a heart and soul that is committed to the welfare and safety of the Jewish people," federation Chair Albert Praw said.