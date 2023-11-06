Westlake Village

Jewish man dies from injuries suffered in Israel-Palestine rally in Westlake Village

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Jewish man died as a result of his injuries he suffered during an Israel-Palestine rally in Westlake Village, sources tell NBC4. 

The man was injured in a confrontation during the rally that involved pro-Israel and pro-Palestinian supporters.

“It’s obviously a tremendous tragedy, a sad day for our community, this is a beautiful community, the Canejo Valley, for this to take place here is just extremely upsetting," said Rabbi Moshe Bryski, of Chabad of Agoura Hills. "The entire community is just in a state of shock. He just heard that there were demonstrations taking place, he loves Israel, he's proud of being a Jew, and he just went to wave his flag,”

The incident happened over the weekend and authorities are investigating the case. 

