Longtime Ontario City Councilmember arrested for DUI, hit-and-run

Councilmember Jim Bowman was arrested after he left a crash scene without rendering aid.

By Helen Jeong

An elected official from the city of Ontario was under investigation Thursday after he was arrested for causing a hit-and-run crash and driving under the influence.

The incident happened on Monday at around 5 p.m. when first responders received a call about a collision on Locust Street and Laurel Avenue.

After authorities learned one of the vehicles involved left the scene without offering help or identification, they ended up tracking the driver down at his residence and learned the motorist was Ontario City Councilmember Jim Bowman.

As investigators learned Bowman was “at fault” in the crash, he was placed under arrested.

Bowman and the other driver involved in the crash were treated in a hospital. 

The San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office was expected to conduct an independent review of the case. 

Bowman has been a member of the Ontario City Council on and off since 1986. The Ontario resident of 77 years also served as a member of the Ontario Fire Department and as a fire chief for the city of Upland. 

The city of Ontario declined to comment, citing the ongoing investigation.

