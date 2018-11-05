Looking for a Job? United States Customs and Border Protection is Hiring - NBC Southern California
Looking for a Job? United States Customs and Border Protection is Hiring

Apply at several job fairs throughout November.

By Telemundo 52

Published 11 minutes ago | Updated 8 minutes ago

    Laura Buckman/Bloomberg via Getty Images

    United States Customs and Border Protection is looking to hire in Southern California during the month of November, and will be holding several job fairs.

    Job-seekers can get their questions answered by expert recruiters and apply at several job fairs in Torrance, Culver City, Long Beach and beyond.

    Border Patrol is looking to fill entry level and experienced positions.

    Typical tasks include:

    • Enforce the laws and regulations of U.S. customs, immigration and agriculture
    • Facilitate the flow of legitimate commerce and travel
    • Inspections of people and means of transport
    • Determine the eligibility of individuals to enter the U.S.
    • Prevent illegal entry of people, prohibited goods, the smuggling of illegal drugs and other types of contraband

    To apply, certain prerequisites must be met:

    • Pass a polygraph exam
    • Pass a background check
    • Cannot have convictions for minor crimes of domestic violence
    • Be a citizen of the U.S.
    • Live in the U.S. for the past 3 years
    • Comply with medical, physical fitness and drug test standards related to work
    • Must work in regular and recurring shifts
    • Must carry a firearm
    • Have a valid driver's license

    Job Fairs

     Nov. 5, 6, 13, 14, 20, 21, 29 and 30

    • Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
    • Place: 1 World Trade Center Drive, Suite 534, Long Beach

    Nov. 6

    • Time: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
    • Place: 6333 Bristol Parkway, Culver City

    Nov. 8

    • Time: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
    • Place: Ontario Airport Hotel: 700 N Haven Ave., Ontario

    Nov. 8

    • Time: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
    • Place: South Bay One Stop Center: 1220 Engracia Ave., Torrance
    You can find more events and information here.

