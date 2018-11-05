Looking for a Job? United States Customs and Border Protection is Hiring

United States Customs and Border Protection is looking to hire in Southern California during the month of November, and will be holding several job fairs.

Job-seekers can get their questions answered by expert recruiters and apply at several job fairs in Torrance, Culver City, Long Beach and beyond.

Border Patrol is looking to fill entry level and experienced positions.

Typical tasks include:

Enforce the laws and regulations of U.S. customs, immigration and agriculture

Facilitate the flow of legitimate commerce and travel

Inspections of people and means of transport

Determine the eligibility of individuals to enter the U.S.

Prevent illegal entry of people, prohibited goods, the smuggling of illegal drugs and other types of contraband

To apply, certain prerequisites must be met:

Pass a polygraph exam

Pass a background check

Cannot have convictions for minor crimes of domestic violence

Be a citizen of the U.S.

Live in the U.S. for the past 3 years

Comply with medical, physical fitness and drug test standards related to work

Must work in regular and recurring shifts

Must carry a firearm

Have a valid driver's license

Job Fairs

Nov. 5, 6, 13, 14, 20, 21, 29 and 30

Time: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Place: 1 World Trade Center Drive, Suite 534, Long Beach

Nov. 6

Time: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Place: 6333 Bristol Parkway, Culver City

Nov. 8

Time: 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Place: Ontario Airport Hotel: 700 N Haven Ave., Ontario

Nov. 8