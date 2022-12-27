John Wayne Airport

John Wayne Airport Offers Emotional Support Animals to Help Frustrated Travelers

With all the travel stress leaving passengers feeling a bit down this holiday season, the John Wayne Airport is offering emotional support animals at the terminal.

By Chelsea Hylton

John Wayne Airport is doing whatever they can help alleviate stress from frustrated travelers by offering emotional support animals at the terminal.

In a partnership with the Orange County Animal Allies, the John Wayne Airport has the AirPAWS Therapy Dog Program that brings trained therapy dogs to their Thomas F. Riley Terminal to help stressed travelers.

Research shows that interacting with therapy dogs can help improve someone's mental and physical health. It can also have a positive impact in helping reduce anxiety and alleviating stress.

Travelers can interact with a therapy dog by giving them some pets or even a hug. Handlers give travelers the option of a nice photograph with the dog as well.

With travelers across the country facing massive delays and cancellations the AirPAWS program is a great way to to bring a smile to someone's face.

OC Animal Allies includes both human and dog ambassadors who volunteer their time at the airport.

For more information about OC Animal Allies, or to find out how you can become a certified volunteer handler please visit www.OCAnimalAllies.org

