The family and friends of Johnny Wactor, who was killed by suspected catalytic converter thieves in May, condemned Los Angeles officials Tuesday for creating a “pro-criminal atmosphere” while pleading with the public to come forward with any tips to help catch his killers.

As Los Angeles City Councilmember Kevin de Leon, whose district includes downtown Los Angeles, stood a few feet away, Scarlette Wactor, the mother of the slain actor, singled out Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón during a news conference Tuesday, accusing him of allowing criminals to avoid the consequences of their acts.

“There is no care or concern for the victims. It's all about the criminal,” the grieving mother said, suggesting that Los Angeles residents vote Gascón out over public safety issues.

“Murder is wrong. Theft is wrong. It doesn’t matter your color, your financial background, right, left, middle. Even criminals don’t want to be murdered and have their stuff stolen,” Wactor said. “You've got to stand up. If you don't, it's never going to change. Johnny's death will have been in vain.”

The late actor’s friend, Micah Parker, echoed Wactor’s message, urging Gascón to reinstate sentencing enhancements to prosecute criminals.

“We have a soft-on-crime system that has enabled criminals to run the streets,” Parker said. “It’s unacceptable, and someone needs to be held responsible.”

The group gathered in front of Los Angeles City Hall also called on Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass to “stop ignoring” public safety issues ahead of the 2028 Olympics.

“How do we want the world to be introduced to LA once again on the world stage? Because right now, it's an embarrassment,” Parker said. “We hear our leaders, our mayor talk about things like a car-free city. Well, first we need a crime-free city in LA.”

The mother lamented that she no longer can wish her son a happy birthday as the actor would have turned 38 on August 31 while “begging” people with any information to call authorities.

“I can't ask if he's coming home for Christmas,” Wactor said. “I'm asking that anybody that knows anything, please come forward. It will help me and his brothers in our healing to know that they've been captured and convicted.”

Moses Castillo, a retired LAPD detective, joined the Wactor family in pleading for the public’s help.

“Somebody talked. Somebody heard,” Castillo said. “Even if you're not even sure, you just report it because no matter how great of a detective we are at the LAPD, we always need that extra help from the public.”

In early August, the Los Angeles Police Department released new surveillance photos of the individuals believed to have been involved in the shooting death of Wactor, with the images showing three people dressed in hooded sweatshirts surrounding a black car.

The offices of District Attorney George Gascón and Mayor Karen Bass were asked to respond to the group’s claims and demands.