What to Know "General Hospital" actor Johnny Wactor was shot and killed May 25 in downtown Los Angeles after encountering catalytic converter thieves, the LAPD says.

Wactor, who was returning to his car after a bartending shift, was shot without provocation, police say.

'A Walk for Johnny' at North Hollywood Park was planned in honor of the actor who appeared in nearly 200 episodes of "General Hospital" from 2020-22.

Friends, family and fans of Johnny Wactor gathered Saturday for a walk in memory of the beloved 37-year-old actor at the San Fernando Valley park where he frequently went for runs.

The “A Mile for Johnny” comes one month after the former “General Hospital” actor was shot and killed by thieves stealing his car’s catalytic converter in downtown Los Angeles. Wactor and a friend from work were walking to his car after their shifts when they encountered the thieves, who had Wactor’s car lifted on a jack.

Wactor’s friend said he was standing in front of her when one of the men opened fire in what police described as an unprovoked shooting at about 3:30 a.m. May 25. Wactor died at a hospital, leaving family and friends grief-stricken and searching for answers.

No arrests have been reported in his killing.

The event in his honor is scheduled for 11 a.m. at North Hollywood Park near Magnolia Boulevard and Tujunga Avenue.

Automobile catalytic converters contain precious metals that thieves try to re-sell. The friend with Wactor on that night said they approached the men, thinking the car was being towed.

"Johnny kept his cool as he always did, simply stating that it was his car and for them to leave," Joy said. "Hands open to his sides in peace. Johnny was between me and the man who shot him -- as I heard the shot ring into the night, he forcefully tumbled back into my arms and as I grabbed for him, I shouted, 'Hunny you ok?!' And he only responded, 'Nope! Shot!'

"Everything happened in an instant. I've come to describe it as a glass of water that gets tipped over and you're scrambling to grab it and save it from spilling out completely but it just runs through your fingertips and is gone."

She said a security guard from work crossed the street and ran toward them while on the phone with a 911 dispatcher. They used a denim jacket in a desperate effort to stop the bleeding and conducted CPR, Joy said.

The coroner's report said he died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Anita Joy, who was with the “General Hospital” actor when he was shot by catalytic converter thieves, describes the events leading up to his death. NBC Los Angeles’ Camilla Rambaldi reports.

The three individuals were wearing dark clothing and left the scene in a dark sedan after the shooting in the 1200 block of Hope Street. More detailed descriptions of the attackers and the getaway vehicle were not immediately available.

Wactor appeared on nearly 200 episodes of "General Hospital'' from 2020-22. Other credits included "Westworld,'' "The OA,'' "NCIS,'' "Station 19,'' "Criminal Minds'' and "Hollywood Girl."

"The entire General Hospital family is heartbroken to hear of Johnny Wactor's untimely passing. He was truly one of a kind and a pleasure to work with each and every day. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones during this difficult time," the ABC daytime drama posted Sunday on X.

Anyone with information about the attackers was urged to call the LAPD's Central Station at 213-486-6606. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit Crime Stoppers.