Join NBC4's Lolita Lopez on Discussion with Leading Breast Cancer Researchers

By Carol Soudah

NBC4 Investigative Reporter Lolita Lopez

Join NBC4 Investigative Reporter Lolita Lopez on September 28, 2021 at 4 p.m. as she moderates the second of a three-part 2021 Speaker Series: “Conversations In and Out of the Lab” organized by the American Cancer Society in Los Angeles. The focus will be on breast cancer research. 

Panelists will include women scientists discussing the latest in breast cancer research and share their journey as a cancer researcher, including Cedars-Sinai's Dr. Basho and Dr. Medina-Kauwe with Stacey Finley from USC Norris Comprehensive Cancer Center. Also, joining the discussion will be breast cancer survivor, Rebecca Dabbs.

The public can RSVP here to join the virtual event and ask questions during the discussion.

The first part of the series was moderated by NBC4 Anchor Carolyn Johnson - watch it here.

NBC4 is a long-time media partner of the American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer LA walk held every October during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

