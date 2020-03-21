Joshua Tree Campgrounds Closed Due to Coronavirus

Joshua Tree National Park officials said Saturday that campgrounds will be closed and vehicles will no longer have access to park roads in response to Gov. Gavin Newsom's stay-at-home-order to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The park will remain open to bicyclists and hikers. Wilderness access points at the Covington Flats Road, Berdoo Canyon, Pinkham Canyon, Thermal Canyon and Long Canyon will remain open.

"As of March 21, 2020, Joshua Tree National Park will offer very limited services outside those that support visitor or resource protection," park officials said in a news release.

The restrictions are indefinite.

Displaced car campers can move to open camping areas on public lands adjacent to the park managed by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, as well as local private recreational vehicle parks, park officials said.